A victory by the Las Vegas Raiders over the Pittsburgh Steelers is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 24 at 8:20 PM ET (at Allegiant Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Raiders owned the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and they were worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game. The Steelers ranked 26th in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) last season.

Steelers vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-2.5) Under (43) Raiders 23, Steelers 19

Steelers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year.

Last year, seven Pittsburgh games hit the over.

Games involving the Steelers last year averaged 40.5 points per game, a 2.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Raiders Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Raiders a 60.0% chance to win.

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Raiders had an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season.

Las Vegas and its opponent combined to go over the point total in nine of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Raiders games last season was 46.4, 3.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Raiders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 23.2 24.6 27.1 26.1 19.8 23.2 Pittsburgh 18.1 20.4 19.9 18.3 16.6 22.2

