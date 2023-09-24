The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Raiders match up with the Steelers. For those who plan to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Steelers vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Steelers were leading after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in nine games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games last season.

The Steelers averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

The Raiders had the lead nine times, were behind seven times, and were tied one time at the end of the first quarter last season.

On offense, Las Vegas averaged 4.7 points in the first quarter (13th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it gave up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Steelers' offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, they allowed 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

Las Vegas averaged 7.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in seven games.

The Steelers averaged 2.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 3.6 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last season, Las Vegas' offense averaged 4.1 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 4.4 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Steelers won the fourth quarter nine times, lost seven times, and were knotted up one time.

The Steelers averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense in the fourth quarter last year.

Last year, the Raiders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Raiders scored an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.8 points on defense.

Steelers vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers were winning after the first half in seven games last year (5-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Steelers averaged 9.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 12.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Raiders were leading nine times (3-6 in those games) last season, were trailing seven times (2-5), and were knotted up one time (1-0).

In the first half last year, Las Vegas averaged 12.4 points on offense. On defense, the team surrendered an average of 12.1 points in the first half.

2nd Half

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (3-4), and were knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

In the second half last year, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense.

Last year, the Raiders won the second half in eight games, and they were outscored in the second half in nine games.

In the second half last season, Las Vegas averaged 9.8 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 12.2 points on defense in the second half.

