The September 24 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (1-1) and the Washington Commanders (2-0) will feature a battle between QBs Josh Allen and Sam Howell at FedExField. Below, we highlight all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Commanders vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

Sam Howell vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Sam Howell 2022 Stats Josh Allen 1 Games Played 16 57.9% Completion % 63.3% 169 (169.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,283 (267.7) 1 Touchdowns 35 1 Interceptions 14 35 (35.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 762 (47.6) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Bills Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bills' defense was producing, as it ranked second in the league with 17.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked first with 5,106 total yards allowed (319.1 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Buffalo's defense was on top of its game, with 3,433 passing yards allowed last season (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Bills' defense was on top of its game, with 1,673 rushing yards allowed last season (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Buffalo ranked second in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 44.9%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was seventh (37.5%).

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Commanders ranked seventh in the NFL with 20.2 points allowed per contest and ranked fourth in total yards allowed with 304.6 yards given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Washington's defense got it done last season, as it ranked fourth in the league with 3,252 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked 23rd with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Commanders were middle-of-the-road last season, ranking 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,926 (113.3 per game).

Defensively, Washington ranked first in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 31.9%. It was eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 51.9%.

