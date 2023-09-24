TJ Friedl carries a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (79-77) game against the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-5) to the mound, while Quinn Priester (3-2) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.47 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 8.61 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester (3-2 with an 8.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 23-year-old has an 8.61 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.

Priester has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Priester has put together five starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds' Williamson (4-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the New York Mets.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 4.47, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.294.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Williamson has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.393) and 156 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 2-for-19 with an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

