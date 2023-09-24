When the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) and Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) match up at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 24, Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds, while the Pirates will send Quinn Priester to the mound. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +155. A 10.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.47 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 8.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to put money on the Pirates and Reds game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ke'Bryan Hayes get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 20, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Reds did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (43.9%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 9-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.