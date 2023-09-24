The Cincinnati Reds versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in TJ Friedl and Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 670 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Pirates rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.392 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Quinn Priester (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In six starts this season, Priester has not yet earned a quality start.

Priester has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds W 7-5 Away Andre Jackson Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds W 13-12 Away Bailey Falter Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds - Away Quinn Priester Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez 9/28/2023 Phillies - Away Luis Ortiz Taijuan Walker 9/29/2023 Marlins - Home - Jesús Luzardo 9/30/2023 Marlins - Home - -

