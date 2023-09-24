How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Cincinnati Reds versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in TJ Friedl and Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Reds vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Pirates Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 670 (4.3 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.392 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Quinn Priester (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six starts this season, Priester has not yet earned a quality start.
- Priester has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-1
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 13-7
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|W 7-5
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|W 13-12
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Connor Phillips
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|9/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Taijuan Walker
|9/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
