In one of the many exciting matchups on the Liga MX slate today, CF America and Deportivo Toluca FC take the pitch at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs CF America

CF America (5-2-1) is on the road to play Deportivo Toluca FC (3-3-2) at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF America (+135)

CF America (+135) Underdog: Deportivo Toluca FC (+180)

Deportivo Toluca FC (+180) Draw: (+265)

Watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-2-4) journeys to take on Cruz Azul (1-2-5) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Cruz Azul (-130)

Cruz Azul (-130) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+320)

Queretaro FC (+320) Draw: (+280)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-4-4) makes the trip to take on Club Santos Laguna (3-2-3) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (-175)

Club Santos Laguna (-175) Underdog: Necaxa (+400)

Necaxa (+400) Draw: (+330)

