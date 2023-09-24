Kenny Pickett vs. Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 3: Steelers vs. Raiders Preview, Stats
Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Kenny Pickett will be going toe to toe on September 24, when the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) play at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Steelers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Pickett this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kenny Pickett vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup
|Kenny Pickett
|2022 Stats
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|13
|Games Played
|11
|63%
|Completion %
|67.2%
|2,404 (184.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,437 (221.5)
|7
|Touchdowns
|16
|9
|Interceptions
|4
|237 (18.2)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|33 (3)
|3
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Other Matchup Previews
- Click here for Kirk Cousins vs. Justin Herbert in Week 3
- Click here for Jordan Love vs. Derek Carr in Week 3
- Click here for Ryan Tannehill vs. Deshaun Watson in Week 3
- Click here for Tua Tagovailoa vs. Russell Wilson in Week 3
- Click here for Jared Goff vs. Desmond Ridder in Week 3
Raiders Defensive Stats
- Last year, the Raiders were bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 26th in the NFL with 418 points surrendered (24.6 per contest). They also ranked 28th in total yards allowed (6,216).
- When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas' defense struggled last season, as it ranked fourth-to-last in the league with 4,129 passing yards allowed (242.9 per game).
- Against the run, the Raiders' D ranked 19th in the NFL with 2,087 rushing yards allowed (122.8 per game) and 25th with 20 rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, Las Vegas ranked 26th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 29th at 64.8%.
Who comes out on top when the Raiders and the Steelers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Steelers Defensive Stats
- Last season, the Steelers ranked 10th in the league with 20.4 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 14th in total yards allowed with 330.4 given up per game.
- When it came to defending the pass, Pittsburgh was midde-of-the-road last season, ranking 20th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,779 (222.3 per game).
- Against the run, the Steelers' D was firing on all cylinders, with 1,838 rushing yards allowed last year (ninth-fewest in NFL).
- Defensively, Pittsburgh ranked 18th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.4%. It was 17th in red-zone percentage allowed at 55.3%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.