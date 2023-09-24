Will Gunner Olszewski Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gunner Olszewski did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Looking for Olszewski's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air last year, Olszewski was targeted seven times, with season stats of 53 yards on five receptions (10.6 per catch) and zero TDs.
Gunner Olszewski Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Steelers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Darnell Washington (DNP/knee): 0 Rec
Steelers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Olszewski 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|5
|53
|13
|0
|10.6
Olszewski Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
