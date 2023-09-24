The Buffalo Bills (1-1) square off against the Washington Commanders (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at FedExField. The Bills are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Bills matching up with the Commanders, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Commanders were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games last season.

The Commanders averaged 2.9 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

Last season, the Bills led after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked) and gave up an average of 5.4 points on defense (30th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Commanders outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times.

The Commanders' offense averaged 5.9 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in two games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

Buffalo averaged 9.6 points scored on offense and gave up an average of five points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Commanders won the third quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Commanders averaged 4.2 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.7 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

On offense, the Bills scored an average of 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last season. On defense, they gave up 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked).

4th Quarter

The Commanders outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last season, lost that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

The Commanders averaged 5.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.2 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Last year, the Bills won the fourth quarter in 10 games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Buffalo put up an average of 6.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Commanders vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders were leading after the first half in eight games last year, trailed after the first half in six games, and were tied after the first half in three games.

The Commanders averaged 8.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 9.6 points on defense in the first half last year.

The Bills led 10 times, trailed three times, and were tied three times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Buffalo's offense averaged 15.1 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 10.4 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Commanders won the second half eight times, lost that half seven times, and were knotted up two times.

The Commanders' offense averaged 9.8 points in the second half last year. On defense, they gave up 10.9 points on average in the second half.

Last year, the Bills won the second half in nine games, were outscored in the second half in six games, and tied the second half in one game.

Buffalo averaged 12.3 points and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half last year.

Rep the Bills or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.