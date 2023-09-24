Best bets are available for when the Buffalo Bills (1-1) visit the Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

When is Bills vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 27 - Washington 21

Buffalo 27 - Washington 21 The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.

The Bills were the moneyline favorite 16 total times last season. They finished 13-3 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Buffalo had a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The Commanders won four of the eight games they played as underdogs last season.

Washington entered four games last season as the underdog by +200 or more and were 2-2 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (+6)



Washington (+6) The Bills beat the spread eight times in 16 games last season.

Buffalo's ATS record as at least 6-point favorites was 5-7 last year.

Against the spread, the Commanders were 9-8-0 last season.

Washington won twice ATS (2-2) as underdogs of 6 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) These two teams averaged a combined 47.3 points per game a season ago, 4.3 more points than the total of 43 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 38.1 points per game last season, 4.9 less than the over/under for this matchup.

A total of six of the Bills' games last season went over the point total.

Last season, five Commanders games hit the over.

Josh Allen Passing Yards (Our pick: 264.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 255.0 4 21.5 0

