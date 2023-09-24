Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Bills vs. Commanders Game – Week 3
Best bets are available for when the Buffalo Bills (1-1) visit the Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
When is Bills vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Buffalo 27 - Washington 21
- The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.
- The Bills were the moneyline favorite 16 total times last season. They finished 13-3 in those games.
- When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Buffalo had a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of its games).
- The Commanders won four of the eight games they played as underdogs last season.
- Washington entered four games last season as the underdog by +200 or more and were 2-2 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Washington (+6)
- The Bills beat the spread eight times in 16 games last season.
- Buffalo's ATS record as at least 6-point favorites was 5-7 last year.
- Against the spread, the Commanders were 9-8-0 last season.
- Washington won twice ATS (2-2) as underdogs of 6 points or greater last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- These two teams averaged a combined 47.3 points per game a season ago, 4.3 more points than the total of 43 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 38.1 points per game last season, 4.9 less than the over/under for this matchup.
- A total of six of the Bills' games last season went over the point total.
- Last season, five Commanders games hit the over.
Josh Allen Passing Yards (Our pick: 264.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|255.0
|4
|21.5
|0
