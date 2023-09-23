The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) are 6-point favorites when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The total is 55.5 points for this matchup.

Texas Tech ranks 45th in scoring offense (34.7 points per game) and 81st in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game) this season. West Virginia ranks 77th with 379.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 45th with 307.7 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -6 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -250 +190

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

All of West Virginia's two game with a set total have hit the over.

West Virginia lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

West Virginia has entered two games this season as the underdog by +190 or more and is in those contests.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 402 yards on 26-of-47 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 105 rushing yards (35 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has run the ball 49 times for 239 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jahiem White has piled up 110 yards (on 12 attempts) with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement leads his squad with 187 receiving yards on six receptions with three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has totaled 107 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Devin Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven receptions for 105 yards.

Tomiwa Durojaiye leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and three tackles.

Lee Kpogba, West Virginia's top tackler, has 12 tackles and one TFL this year.

Beanie Bishop has a team-high two interceptions to go along with seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

