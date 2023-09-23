The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia matchup.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-6) 55.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Texas Tech has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

