The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia matchup.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-6) 55.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

West Virginia has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Texas Tech has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.