Texas vs. Baylor Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our computer model predicts the Texas Longhorns will take down the Baylor Bears on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at McLane Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Texas vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Baylor (+16.5)
|Over (48.5)
|Texas 31, Baylor 20
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 87.5% chance to win.
- The Longhorns have won once against the spread this year.
- Texas has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 16.5-point favorites.
- The Longhorns have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The average total for Texas games this season has been 53.5, five points higher than the total for this game.
Baylor Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Bears.
- The Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.
- One of the Bears' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Baylor this year is 3.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Longhorns vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|34
|14.7
|34
|10
|34
|24
|Baylor
|24.7
|23
|24.7
|23
|--
|--
