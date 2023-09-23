Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +4000, the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 23.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.
- Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, giving up 330.4 yards per contest.
- The Steelers collected four wins at home last year and five away.
- Pittsburgh picked up four wins as the favorite (in six games) and five wins as an underdog (11 games).
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- In addition, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+600
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
