The Cincinnati Reds (79-76) will look to Noelvi Marte, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will give the nod to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (2-9 with a 4.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw one inning against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.

Falter heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this matchup.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Bailey Falter vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has a collective .247 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1293 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 725 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and are 16th in all of MLB with 179 home runs.

In 9 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Reds this season, Falter has a 5.59 ERA and a 1.345 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

The Reds will hand the ball to Phillips (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in three games this season.

