Pirates vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
The Cincinnati Reds (79-76) will look to Noelvi Marte, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds will give the nod to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).
Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter
- Falter (2-9 with a 4.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw one inning against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
- Falter heads into this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Falter has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this matchup.
- In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Bailey Falter vs. Reds
- The opposing Reds offense has a collective .247 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1293 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 725 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and are 16th in all of MLB with 179 home runs.
- In 9 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Reds this season, Falter has a 5.59 ERA and a 1.345 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips
- The Reds will hand the ball to Phillips (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in three games this season.
