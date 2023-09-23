When the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) match up at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, September 23, Connor Phillips will get the nod for the Reds, while the Pirates will send Bailey Falter to the hill. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (2-9, 4.58 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 20 (54.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Reds have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 40 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

