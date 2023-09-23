Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.

The Reds will give the ball to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-3.
  • When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
  • The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has won 40 of 81 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.3 runs per game (657 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 Yankees W 3-2 Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
September 19 @ Cubs L 14-1 Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
September 20 @ Cubs W 13-7 Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
September 21 @ Cubs W 8-6 Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
September 22 @ Reds W 7-5 Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
September 23 @ Reds - Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
September 24 @ Reds - TBA vs Brandon Williamson
September 26 @ Phillies - Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
September 27 @ Phillies - Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
September 28 @ Phillies - Luis Ortiz vs Taijuan Walker
September 29 Marlins - TBA vs Jesús Luzardo

