Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.
The Reds will give the ball to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won 40 of 81 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (657 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|L 14-1
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|W 13-7
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|W 7-5
|Andre Jackson vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Bailey Falter vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Taijuan Walker
|September 29
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Jesús Luzardo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.