Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.

The Reds will give the ball to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

BSOH

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 122 games this year and have walked away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 40 of 81 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (657 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule