Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) in Big 12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-14.5)
|60.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-14.5)
|60.5
|-610
|+440
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
- Cincinnati has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
Oklahoma & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the Big 12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
