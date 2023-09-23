The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marshall is putting up 26 points per game offensively this year (82nd in the FBS), and is giving up 15 points per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Virginia Tech ranks 98th in the FBS (23 points per game), and it is 81st on defense (25.3 points allowed per contest).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Marshall Virginia Tech 402.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (107th) 284.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (64th) 138 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (124th) 264.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (66th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (82nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 446 yards, completing 68.3% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 46 yards (23 ypg) on 20 carries.

Rasheen Ali has 222 rushing yards on 36 carries with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Cade Conley's team-leading 114 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 10 targets).

Charles Montgomery has put together a 97-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes on 11 targets.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 85 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes and scoring one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells leads Virginia Tech with 494 yards on 33-of-62 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Bhayshul Tuten has run for 104 yards on 38 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on three catches, totaling 50 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Kyron Drones has racked up 89 yards (on 26 carries).

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 123 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Da'Quan Felton has racked up 118 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Dae'Quan Wright's nine catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marshall or Virginia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.