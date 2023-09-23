The Marshall Thundering Herd should win their game versus the Virginia Tech Hokies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on Marshall vs. Virginia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (-4.5) Over (41.5) Marshall 31, Virginia Tech 15

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Thundering Herd's implied win probability is 66.7%.

The Thundering Herd haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

One of the Thundering Herd's one games this season has gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 41.5, two points fewer than the average total in Marshall games thus far this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

In Hokies two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Virginia Tech this year is 7.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thundering Herd vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marshall 26 15 21 17 31 13 Virginia Tech 23 25.3 26.5 20.5 16 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.