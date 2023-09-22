The Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) will look to Joshua Palacios, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Andre Jackson (1-3, 5.40 ERA).

Pirates vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.40 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

Jackson (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .233 batting average against him.

So far this year, Jackson has not registered a quality start.

Jackson has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this matchup.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Andre Jackson vs. Reds

He will take the hill against a Reds offense that ranks 16th in the league with 1286 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .410 (17th in the league) with 178 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Reds this season, Jackson has a 7.36 ERA and a 1.909 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 19 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with 650 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 151 home runs (27th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

