Luis Ortiz will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+140). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers. For three consecutive games, Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.5 runs.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (43%) in those games.

Pittsburgh is 22-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 84 of 153 chances this season.

The Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-40 34-41 26-33 46-47 48-54 24-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.