Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.
The Reds will call on Andrew Abbott (8-5) against the Pirates and Andre Jackson (1-3).
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 52, or 43%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Pittsburgh has a mark of 22-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (650 total runs).
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Luke Weaver
|September 17
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|L 14-1
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|W 13-7
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|W 8-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
|September 28
|@ Phillies
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Taijuan Walker
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.