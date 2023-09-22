The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 is nearing its close in Tokyo, Japan, as Maria Sakkari heads into a quarterfinal against Caroline Garcia. Sakkari has the third-best odds (+500) to be crowned champion at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sakkari at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sakkari's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, September 29 (at 4:00 AM ET), Sakkari will face Garcia, after beating Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-1 in the last round.

Sakkari has current moneyline odds of -250 to win her next contest versus Garcia. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Sakkari? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sakkari Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari defeated No. 331-ranked Doi, 6-3, 6-1.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Sakkari has won once, and her record is 38-22.

Sakkari is 29-15 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 22.2 games per match. She won 53.6% of them.

On hard courts, Sakkari has played 44 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.7 games per match while winning 53.9% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sakkari has won 73.2% of her games on serve, and 33.9% on return.

On hard courts, Sakkari, over the past year, has claimed 73.5% of her service games and 34.2% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.