Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 21 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, place them 13th in the league.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Steelers picked up four wins at home last year and five away.
- Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Pat Freiermuth scored two TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 732 yards (48.8 per game).
- On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped lead the way with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|L 30-7
|+600
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|W 26-22
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
