The Chicago Cubs (79-73) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (6-7) for the Cubs and Johan Oviedo (8-14) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-14 with a 4.27 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 30 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.

Oviedo heads into this game with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo enters this game with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cubs

He meets a Cubs offense that ranks seventh in the league with 770 total runs scored while batting .255 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .421 slugging percentage (11th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 184 home runs (14th in the league).

Oviedo has thrown 10 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 11 against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will hand the ball to Hendricks (6-7) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 3.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.176.

He has 10 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Hendricks has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a .237 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.390) and 150 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 8-for-44 with three doubles and three RBI over 12 innings.

