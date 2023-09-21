Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (79-73) on Thursday, September 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81), who will answer with Johan Oviedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 86 games this season and won 48 (55.8%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 12-11 (winning 52.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 51 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 21 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

