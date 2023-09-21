Seiya Suzuki and Ke'Bryan Hayes will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field at Wrigley Field on Thursday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 150 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .237.

Pittsburgh has scored 642 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.382 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (8-14) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Oviedo has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 30 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs W 13-7 Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds - Away Luis Ortiz Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Connor Phillips 9/24/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola 9/27/2023 Phillies - Away Johan Oviedo Ranger Suárez

