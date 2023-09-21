Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-73) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 21.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (6-7) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (8-14).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.
  • When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
  • The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 21 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (642 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 Yankees L 7-5 Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
September 16 Yankees L 6-3 Luis Ortiz vs Luke Weaver
September 17 Yankees W 3-2 Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
September 19 @ Cubs L 14-1 Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
September 20 @ Cubs W 13-7 Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
September 21 @ Cubs - Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
September 22 @ Reds - Luis Ortiz vs Andrew Abbott
September 23 @ Reds - TBA vs Connor Phillips
September 24 @ Reds - TBA vs Brandon Williamson
September 26 @ Phillies - Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
September 27 @ Phillies - Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez

