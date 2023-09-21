Pirates vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-73) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 21.
The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (6-7) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (8-14).
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those games.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 21 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (642 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Yankees
|L 7-5
|Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 16
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Luke Weaver
|September 17
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|L 14-1
|Bailey Falter vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|W 13-7
|Mitch Keller vs Justin Steele
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Connor Phillips
|September 24
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|September 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Aaron Nola
|September 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Ranger Suárez
