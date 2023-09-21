Thursday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-73) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 21.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (6-7) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (8-14).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 21 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (642 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Schedule