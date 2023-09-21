Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Washington Commanders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Commanders games.
- Washington had the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Washington was 4-4. When favored, the Commanders were 4-4-1.
- The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.
- On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.
- Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Cody Barton compiled two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|W 20-16
|+100000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|W 35-33
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+750
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
