The Pittsburgh Steelers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 20.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Steelers games.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers posted a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.

When favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Pat Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards (48.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 17 games last year, Alex Highsmith collected 14.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +600 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +4000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +10000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +75000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +4000 11 November 19 @ Browns - +4000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2000 13 December 3 Cardinals - +100000 14 December 7 Patriots - +10000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +2000 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

