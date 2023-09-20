The Chicago Cubs (79-72) will look to Nico Hoerner, currently on a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (16-4) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (12-9).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates will send Keller (12-9) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.04 ERA and 198 strikeouts through 182 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing batters have a .249 batting average against him.

Keller is looking to pick up his 18th quality start of the season.

Keller will try to extend a 30-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mitch Keller vs. Cubs

He will face a Cubs offense that ranks seventh in the league with 763 total runs scored while batting .254 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (12th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 182 home runs (14th in the league).

In eight innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Keller has a 0 ERA and a 0.625 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .148.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs' Steele (16-4) will make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.05, a 4.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.152.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Steele has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 28 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.05 ERA ranks fifth, 1.152 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 24th.

Justin Steele vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB with 629 runs scored this season. They have a .236 batting average this campaign with 147 home runs (27th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 6-for-23 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.