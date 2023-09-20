When the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) match up with the Chicago Cubs (79-72) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:40 PM ET, Mitch Keller will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 198).

The Pirates are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-175). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (12-9, 4.04 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +150 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 48 out of the 85 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 8-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 119 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (42%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 14-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 3rd

