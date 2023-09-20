Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 147 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 629 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.380 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (12-9) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 29 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs L 14-1 Away Bailey Falter Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Justin Steele 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Kyle Hendricks 9/22/2023 Reds - Away Luis Ortiz Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/24/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 9/26/2023 Phillies - Away Mitch Keller Aaron Nola

