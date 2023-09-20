How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 147 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 629 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.380 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (12-9) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.
- Keller has pitched five or more innings in 29 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-5
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Luke Weaver
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 14-1
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Justin Steele
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
