Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-72) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-81) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-4) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (12-9) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Pirates have been victorious in 50, or 42%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 16 of 32 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (629 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule