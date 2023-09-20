Wednesday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (79-73) against the New York Mets (70-81) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-5) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (11-7) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 40 (61.5%) of those contests.

Miami is 38-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 634 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mets' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Mets have been victorious in 20, or 32.3%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won 10 of 42 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (664 total), New York is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Mets have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 15 Braves W 9-6 Johnny Cueto vs Bryce Elder September 16 Braves W 11-5 Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster September 17 Braves W 16-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton September 18 Mets L 2-1 Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto September 19 Mets W 4-3 Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi September 20 Mets - Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga September 22 Brewers - Johnny Cueto vs Corbin Burnes September 23 Brewers - Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff September 24 Brewers - Jesús Luzardo vs Freddy Peralta September 26 @ Mets - Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi September 27 @ Mets - Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga

Mets Schedule