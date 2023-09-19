The Chicago Cubs (78-72) and Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the Pirates a series loss to the Yankees.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Injury Report
Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

  • Assad (3-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 10th start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, a 1.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.254 in 27 games this season.
  • He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.
  • Assad has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.
  • He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Javier Assad vs. Pirates

  • The Pirates are batting .236 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 146 home runs.
  • The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 3-for-24 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season.

