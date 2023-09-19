The Chicago Cubs (78-72) will lean on Cody Bellinger when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, September 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-175). The total for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the urge to wager on the Pirates' game versus the Cubs but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 7-8 (winning 46.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 2-7 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (42.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.