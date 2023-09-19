How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 628 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.375 WHIP this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-6
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Josiah Gray
|9/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-5
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Luke Weaver
|9/17/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Carlos Rodón
|9/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Javier Assad
|9/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Jameson Taillon
|9/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Justin Steele
|9/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Andrew Abbott
|9/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|9/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
