Pirates vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-72) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at 7:40 PM ET on September 19. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Cubs, who are favored by our model.
The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.
Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Pirates have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (42.4%) in those games.
- This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (628 total), Pittsburgh is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Nationals
|W 7-6
|Colin Selby vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 14
|Nationals
|W 2-0
|Mitch Keller vs Josiah Gray
|September 15
|Yankees
|L 7-5
|Johan Oviedo vs Gerrit Cole
|September 16
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Luke Weaver
|September 17
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Colin Selby vs Carlos Rodón
|September 19
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Javier Assad
|September 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Jameson Taillon
|September 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Justin Steele
|September 22
|@ Reds
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Andrew Abbott
|September 23
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|September 24
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
