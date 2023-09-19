Tuesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-72) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at 7:40 PM ET on September 19. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Cubs, who are favored by our model.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Pirates have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 118 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (42.4%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (628 total), Pittsburgh is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule