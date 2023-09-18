One of the top running backs in football last season will be on display when Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Trying to place player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Browns and the Steelers will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +650

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

Nick Chubb Touchdown Odds

Chubb Odds to Score First TD: +500

Chubb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Najee Harris - 49.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 205.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120) - George Pickens - - 42.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 29.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120)

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Chubb - 83.5 (-113) 12.5 (-120) Elijah Moore - - 40.5 (-113) David Njoku - - 36.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 35.5 (-113) Deshaun Watson 199.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) -

