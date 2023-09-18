The Cleveland Browns (1-0) hit the road for an AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

Steelers Insights (2022)

The Steelers put up 18.1 points per game last year, 4.3 fewer than the Browns allowed (22.4).

The Steelers averaged just 8.6 fewer yards per game (322.6) than the Browns allowed per contest (331.2) last season.

Pittsburgh rushed for 121.9 yards per game last season, 13.1 fewer than the 135 Cleveland allowed per contest.

Last season the Steelers had 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Browns had takeaways (20).

Steelers Home Performance (2022)

The Steelers scored more points at home (19.9 per game) than they did overall (18.1) last year, and conceded fewer points at home (18.3 per game) than overall (20.4).

The Steelers picked up 319 yards per game at home (3.6 fewer than overall), and allowed 304.9 at home (25.5 fewer than overall).

Pittsburgh picked up 203.9 passing yards per game at home (3.3 more than overall), and allowed 205.5 at home (16.8 fewer than overall).

The Steelers picked up 115.1 rushing yards per game at home (6.8 fewer than overall), and conceded 99.4 rushing yards at home (8.7 fewer than overall).

At home, the Steelers successfully converted more third downs (49.6%) than they did overall (44.9%). They also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.5%) than overall (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 San Francisco L 30-7 FOX 9/18/2023 Cleveland - ABC 9/24/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 10/1/2023 at Houston - CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore - CBS

