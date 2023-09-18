Scan the injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Steelers prepare for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Acrisure Stadium on Monday, September 18 at 8:15 PM .

Their last time out, the Steelers fell to the San Francisco 49ers 30-7.

The Browns faced the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game, winning 24-3.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Anthony McFarland Jr. RB Knee Out Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Out George Pickens WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice James Daniels OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Pat Freiermuth TE Chest Limited Participation In Practice Chukwuma Okorafor OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Shelby Harris DT Achilles Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Siaki Ika DT Foot Questionable

Steelers vs. Browns Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Steelers Season Insights (2022)

The Steelers put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and they ranked 13th on the other side of the ball with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh put up 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it gave up 20.4 points per game (10th) on defense.

Offensively, the Steelers ranked 24th in the NFL with 200.6 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.3).

Pittsburgh compiled 121.9 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked ninth, allowing 108.1 rushing yards per contest.

The Steelers ranked ninth in the league with a +4 turnover margin last season after forcing 23 turnovers (14th in the NFL) while committing 19 (fifth in the NFL).

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-2)

Browns (-2) Moneyline: Browns (-130), Steelers (+110)

Browns (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 38 points

