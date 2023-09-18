Cleveland (1-0) will face off against their AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) in a matchup on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Browns favored to win by 2 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Browns against the Steelers is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Steelers vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Steelers led six times, were losing nine times, and were tied two times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Browns were winning seven times, trailed two times, and were knotted up eight times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

Cleveland averaged four points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 2.3 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games last season, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.2 points on defense.

The Browns lost the second quarter 12 times and outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times in 17 games last year.

Cleveland's offense averaged 5.4 points in the second quarter last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the third quarter three times, were outscored seven times, and tied seven times.

In the third quarter last year, the Steelers averaged 2.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.6 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

Last year, Cleveland's offense averaged 3.9 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 5.9 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Steelers won the fourth quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

On offense, the Steelers averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 4.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Cleveland scored an average of 6.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense.

Steelers vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers led after the first half in seven games last year, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

In the first half last year, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points on offense (20th-ranked) and allowed an average of 12.1 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

The Browns were winning five times, were losing nine times, and were tied three times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Cleveland scored an average of 9.4 points on offense in the first half last year and allowed an average of 10.1 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Steelers won the second half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4), and were knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

The Steelers' offense averaged 8.2 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Last season, the Browns won the second half in four games, lost the second half in 11 games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Cleveland averaged 10 points scored on offense (19th-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 13.8 points in the second half (31st-ranked).

