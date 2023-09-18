The Cleveland Browns (1-0) take on a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Browns vs. Steelers?

  • Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Pittsburgh 28 - Cleveland 4
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Browns a 57.4% chance to win.
  • The Browns won three of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline last season (42.9%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Cleveland had a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • Last season, the Steelers were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.
  • Pittsburgh had a record of 4-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+2)
  • The Browns' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.
  • Cleveland went 3-3 as at least 2-point favorites last year.
  • Steelers posted a 10-6-1 record against the spread last year.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or greater, Pittsburgh went 5-4-1 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (38)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 1.3 more points per game (39.3) a season ago than this game's total of 38 points.
  • The Browns and the Steelers saw their opponents average a combined 4.8 more points per game last season than the over/under of 38 set in this matchup.
  • The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • The Steelers and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

