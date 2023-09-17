Sunday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) versus the New York Yankees (76-73) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-5) to the mound, while Colin Selby (2-1) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Pirates have won in 49, or 41.9%, of the 117 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 44-60 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (625 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule