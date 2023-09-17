The New York Yankees (76-73) will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (3-5, 6.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Colin Selby (2-1, 8.20 ERA).

Pirates vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without giving up a hit.

The 25-year-old has put up an 8.20 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Colin Selby vs. Yankees

He will match up with a Yankees offense that ranks 29th in the league with 1105 total hits (on a .226 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .398 (21st in the league) with 207 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Selby has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out two against the Yankees this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (3-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.14 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 11 starts this season, Rodon has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

