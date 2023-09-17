When the New York Yankees (76-73) and Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) match up at PNC Park on Sunday, September 17, Carlos Rodon will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Pirates will send Colin Selby to the mound. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 48, or 55.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Yankees have a 35-20 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (41.9%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 36 times in 76 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

