The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 145 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 433 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .236 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 625 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.379 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Colin Selby (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Bailey Falter Joan Adon 9/13/2023 Nationals W 7-6 Home Colin Selby Jackson Rutledge 9/14/2023 Nationals W 2-0 Home Mitch Keller Josiah Gray 9/15/2023 Yankees L 7-5 Home Johan Oviedo Gerrit Cole 9/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Luis Ortiz Luke Weaver 9/17/2023 Yankees - Home Colin Selby Carlos Rodón 9/19/2023 Cubs - Away - Javier Assad 9/20/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 9/21/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Justin Steele 9/22/2023 Reds - Away - Andrew Abbott 9/23/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.